Brantley (shoulder) is not expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Things had been pointing in this direction and Astros manager Dusty Baker essentially confirmed it Tuesday. Brantley has been slow-played this spring following last August's right shoulder surgery and he also was away from camp for a while due to a personal matter. It's unclear how much time he might miss, but fantasy managers should plan for a minimum of a couple weeks. With Brantley and Jose Altuve (thumb) out, the top two spots in the Astros' lineup have been opened up.