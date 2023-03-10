Brantley (shoulder/personal) is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley has been slow-played this spring as he works his way back from shoulder surgery and he's been away from the team for a week or so while dealing with a family matter. It's not clear when he might return and at this point he's simply running out of time. Brantley still has some fantasy appeal as the projected No. 2 hitter in a strong Astros lineup, but his injury history and mediocre power make him a question mark.