Astros' Michael Brantley: Not in Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Brantley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Brantley started the past 16 games and will receive a day off after posting an .805 OPS during that stretch. Chas McCormick will shift to left field while Jose Siri starts in center.
