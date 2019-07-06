Brantley is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels with a sore right hamstring, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager AJ Hinch said Brantley may be available off the bench and could rejoin the lineup Sunday, so it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. Still, the Astros are likely to remain cautious with the All-Star break set to begin Monday. Josh Reddick is starting in left field Saturday in his place.