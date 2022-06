Brantley went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.

Brantley took advantage Houston hitters getting on base in front of him, as he drove in both of his runs on groundouts. The performance also extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which Brantley has driven in four and scored five runs. He's maintained a strong .291/.378/.418 line across 226 plate appearances this season.