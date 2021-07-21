Brantley went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Cleveland.

Brantley notched a double in the third but his biggest hit game during the fifth when he plated two on a single to right field to cap off a six-run inning. Tuesday was his fourth multi-hit effort over his last six games. The 34-year-old drools over right-handed pitching, slashing .376/.424/.556 with five homers, 24 RBI and 28 runs scored in 205 plate appearances. He'll have a prime opportunity for another impactful game Wednesday when Cleveland sends Eli Morgan (7.86 ERA) to the bump.