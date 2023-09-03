Brantley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

The veteran outfielder got the Astros on the board in the second inning by hooking a Luis Severino cutter down the right-field line and just over the wall. Brantley has started three of four games since finally making his 2023 season debut after a long recovery from shoulder surgery, going 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, a homer and four RBI, and he should see regular action against right-handed pitching down the stretch while splitting time between DH and left field.