Brantley went 3-for-5 with a double, walk and two runs Tuesday in the Astros' 11-0 win over the Twins.

Brantley was one of four Astros to turn in a multi-hit performance in the team's top scoring performance of the season. The 31-year-old has thus far avoided the health issues that often plagued him in Cleveland and has fit in seamlessly as Houston's cleanup hitter with a career-high .897 OPS through 30 games.