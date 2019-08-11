Brantley went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Brantley knocked home a pair of runs in the ninth inning on a triple to right field, giving his team the lead. However, Baltimore would strike for three runs in the ninth to take the series finale. The 32-year-old has now hit safely in six straight games, going 11-for-25 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI over that stretch.