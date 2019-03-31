Astros' Michael Brantley: Receives routine rest

Brantley is not starting Sunday against the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley started the season hot, going 5-for-12 with a homer and a double through his first three games. He'll get a routine off day Sunday as the Astros seek to keep his workload in check. Josh Reddick, Jake Marisnick and George Springer will start from left to right across the outfield.

