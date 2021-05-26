Brantley (leg) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley will sit for the second game in a row due to the leg injury, though manager Dusty Baker said the veteran isn't a candidate to land on the injured list as a result of the issue, according to Rome. Aledmys Diaz will pick up a start in left field in place of Brantley, who will get another day of rest Thursday with a team off day before the Astros return to action Friday against the Padres in Houston.