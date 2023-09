Brantley (soreness) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Brantley will sit for the fifth straight game while dealing with general soreness. Shoulder troubles prevented him from making his season debut until late August, and he recorded a modest .702 OPS in 12 games between his return and his recent shutdown. It's not clear that he'll be able to play a significant role for the Astros over the final eight days of the season.