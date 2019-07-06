Brantley will sit Saturday against the Angels.

Brantley sits with lefty Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Angels. He sat against the last lefty the Astros faced as well but hasn't generally been platooned this season, so he likely won't be stuck on the bench for two straight games even with another lefty (Jose Suarez) scheduled to start Sunday. Josh Reddick starts in left field in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories