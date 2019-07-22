Brantley went 3-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

After a stretch during which Brantley homered just twice in 51 games, he's gone yard three times in the last four. The outfielder may be enjoying his finest season at age 32, posting career highs in average (.332), on-base percentage (.391) and slugging (.530).