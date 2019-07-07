Astros' Michael Brantley: Scores three runs
Brantley went 4-for-6 with three runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.
Brantley enjoyed a nice weekend before the All-Star break, going 8-for-10 with six runs scored and three extra-base hits over the last two games. The 32-year-old boosted his OPS to .893 with 48 runs scored.
