Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols" as cover for anything from non-COVID illnesses to positive tests this season, so it's possible Brantley could just be day-to-day. Jose Siri entered the lineup in his place.