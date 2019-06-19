Astros' Michael Brantley: Stays consistent
Brantley went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.
Brantley has been Mr. Consistent for the Astros. Since a five-game run without a hit between March 31 and April 5, he hasn't gone more than two games without a hit and leads the team with a .315 batting average.
