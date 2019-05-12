Brantley went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 11-4 rout of the Rangers.

The former Cleveland outfielder continues to thrive in the heart of the Houston order. Brantley is now slashing .340/.387/.607 through 39 games with 10 homers, three steals, 25 runs and 29 RBI.

