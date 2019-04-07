Brantley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the A's.

The outfielder's second homer of the year was part of a four-run fifth inning that broke the game open. Brantley is only hitting .219 (7-for-32) through nine games to begin his Houston tenure, but he has solid five-category upside as long as he keeps his spot in the heart of the Astros' order.