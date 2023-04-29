Astros manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Brantley (shoulder) will play some first base on his minor-league rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Baker added that Brantley will see action at first base here and there once he returns to the active roster, probably around the second week of May. The rehabbing veteran started in left field in his first three games with Triple-A Sugar Land before taking a turn at designated hitter Friday. He's on his way back from surgery last August to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.