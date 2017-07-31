Astros' Michael Feliz: Called back to big leagues
Feliz was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Feliz didn't make a pitch with the Hooks after being sent back there over the weekend, but now that Lance McCullers (back) is on the disabled list, he'll return to the big leagues to provide bullpen help. In 44.2 innings as a member of the Astros' relief corps, the 24-year-old holds a 4.84 ERA and a 65:20 K:BB.
