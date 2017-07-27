Feliz gave up six runs on eight hits while striking out five over two innings in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia.

Well, that was ugly. Feliz had allowed the same number of earned runs over his preceding 15 appearances, posting a 3.68 ERA in that span -- but also a 1.57 WHIP that served as a warning sign of an explosion to come. Indeed, it came in the form of fifth- and sixth-inning homers that helped turn a three-run deficit into a rout. Feliz has been a solid source of strikeouts out of the Astros' bullpen, but the fireballer's not much of a fantasy asset thanks to his poor ratios and lack of a high-leverage role.