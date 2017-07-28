The Astros optioned Feliz to Double-A Corpus Christi.

Feliz coughed up six runs during his relief appearance Wednesday, which halted any momentum he had over his productive 15-game stretch before that (3.68 ERA). Of course, Feliz has trouble suppressing baserunners, and that caught up to him to leave him with a 4.84 ERA and 1.46 WHIP at the time of his demotion. Houston will probably call upon him again when rosters expand in September.

