Astros' Michael Feliz: Demoted to Double-A
The Astros optioned Feliz to Double-A Corpus Christi.
Feliz coughed up six runs during his relief appearance Wednesday, which halted any momentum he had over his productive 15-game stretch before that (3.68 ERA). Of course, Feliz has trouble suppressing baserunners, and that caught up to him to leave him with a 4.84 ERA and 1.46 WHIP at the time of his demotion. Houston will probably call upon him again when rosters expand in September.
