Feliz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder discomfort Tuesday.

Feliz exited Monday's game with shoulder discomfort, and the issue is apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. Jordan Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will take his place in the bullpen for the time being. The Astros have been vague about Feliz's injury thus far, so it remains unclear how long he will be forced to stay on the DL.