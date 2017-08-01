Astros' Michael Feliz: Leaves with trainers
Feliz left with an apparent injury in his first game back in the majors Monday night against Tampa Bay, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Feliz wasn't likely to be long with the Astros anyway, as he is mostly providing an extra arm while Lance McCullers (back) is on the disabled list. Feliz allowed a home run to the only batter he faced, and there's no guarantee he'll have a job when he's healthy again. Consider him day-to-day until we hear more.
