Feliz left Monday night's game with shoulder discomfort.

That's about as vague as it gets in this business. It wouldn't be surprising if Feliz heads quickly to the disabled list, though, just so the Astros can get another fresh arm into their bullpen. Expect a decision at some point before Tuesday night's game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast