Astros' Michael Feliz: Out with shoulder discomfort
Feliz left Monday night's game with shoulder discomfort.
That's about as vague as it gets in this business. It wouldn't be surprising if Feliz heads quickly to the disabled list, though, just so the Astros can get another fresh arm into their bullpen. Expect a decision at some point before Tuesday night's game.
