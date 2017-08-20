Play

Feliz (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Feliz recently returned to mound work, and everything apparently went off without a hitch, so he'll head to Corpus Christi. The length of his rehab assignment has yet to be determined, but he's expected to need multiple outings before rejoining the big-league bullpen. He'll likely return sometime after rosters expand at the beginning of September.

