Astros' Michael Feliz: Tosses bullpen Wednesday
Feliz (shoulder) completed his first bullpen session Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This marked the first time Feliz was able to throw from a mound since landing on the disabled list at the beginning of August. The Astros will wait and see how he responds to Wednesday's activity before determining his next step, but he'll likely need another bullpen session before he progresses to facing live hitters.
