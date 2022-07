The Astros have selected Knorr with the 103rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

After joining Coastal Carolina in 2022 following three years at Cal State Fullerton, Knorr showed an uptick in velocity and was able to make more bats miss as a result. The burly 6-foot-5, 245-pound right-hander complements his mid-to-upper-90s heater with a low-to-mid-80s changeup that he sets up well, but his other secondary offerings could use more development.