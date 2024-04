Diaz signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Diaz elected free agency Thursday after being DFA'd by Houston on Monday, and he will now return to the Astros organization after exploring his options in the open market. The 29-year-old righty will report to Triple-A, where he posted a 5.05 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 2023 as part of the Tigers' farm system.