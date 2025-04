Ullola has a 2.08 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB in 4.1 innings through two starts for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Ullola was removed from his Spring Breakout appearance in mid-March with right shoulder discomfort. He made his first start for the Space Cowboys April 8 and stayed on turn for an April 13 start, although he is slowly building back up from a workload standpoint.