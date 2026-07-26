Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Astros' Miguel Ullola: Moves up to big club

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Astros recalled Ullola from Triple-A Sugar Land prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Houston demoted Kai-Wei Teng to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Ullola, who will join the big club for the second time this season after striking out seven over four scoreless innings in two appearances during his first stint in the majors. Ullola had earned his way back to Houston after striking out nine over 5.1 perfect innings in his last six relief outings at Sugar Land.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!