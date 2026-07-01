Astros' Mike Burrows: Fares well enough to nab victory

Burrows (4-8) completed five innings against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters to earn the win.

Burrows had a rough beginning to his outing, allowing three runs on two hits in the first frame. He rebounded pretty well from there, holding the Twins scoreless over his following three innings before giving up one more run in the fifth. The right-hander logged just three punchouts, continuing a disappointing campaign so far on the strikeout front -- after posting a 9.1 K/9 across 96 innings with Pittsburgh last year, he's at a meager 7.2 K/9 through 90.1 frames this season. Beyond that, Burrows has regressed in his ratios as well, and he now holds a poor 5.58 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 17 appearances (16 starts).