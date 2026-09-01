Burrows (elbow) struck out seven and allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in his third rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.

After looking dominant in his first two rehab outings with eight strikeouts and just four hits allowed across nine shutout frames, Burrows ran into a bit more turbulence Wednesday. He was at least able to handle a sizable workload, tossing 77 pitches (52 strikes) on the night while inducing nine whiffs. Though the Astros have an opening in the rotation for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Ronel Blanco will be recalled from Triple-A to make the spot start, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. With that in mind, Burrows could be in line for another outing in the minors before returning from the 15-day injured list and potentially slotting into the Houston rotation.