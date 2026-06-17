Astros' Mike Burrows: Turn in rotation to be skipped

The Astros will skip Burrows' next turn in the rotation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Burrows has been tagged for 16 runs (13 earned) while serving up five home runs over 15 innings covering his last three starts. He's posted a 5.86 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 14 outings this season. Burrows will be available out of the bullpen this weekend, and the righty indicated he plans to piggyback behind Tatsuya Imai on Friday night against the Guardians. While Burrows could rejoin the rotation next week, his role is tenuous due to Cristian Javier (shoulder) being due back soon.