Astros' Mike Fiers: Back from suspension
Fiers is eligible to play after serving his five-game suspension, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Fiers was available for Wednesday's contest but ultimately wasn't used. He's expected to serve as a mop-up man out of the Astros' bullpen down the stretch, though he'll remain an option to start should an opportunity arise. He's posted an unremarkable 5.22 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 153.1 innings this season.
