Astros' Mike Fiers: Changes lead to turnaround
Fiers has a 2.36 ERA over his last 10 starts since he dropped his arm angle and altered his pitch usage, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After nine starts, a 5.21 ERA and a league-worst 18 home runs allowed over 46.2 innings, Fiers was given a ticket to the bullpen, but a Charlie Morton injury granted him a reprieve. Leading up to a May 30 start in Minnesota, he dropped his arm angle slightly, ditched his slider and refined his curveball. Since then, Fiers has allowed just three home runs over 61 innings and given up three or fewer runs in nine of 10 starts. When Dallas Keuchel (neck) returns from the disabled list, someone will have to go to the bullpen. At this time, it appears to be a choice between Fiers and Brad Peacock, both of whom are pitching well enough to remain in the rotation.
