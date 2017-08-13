Astros' Mike Fiers: Fails to make it past fourth
Fiers (7-7) only pitched four innings Saturday in a loss to the Rangers, striking out two and giving up six earned runs.
It was the second time in four games that Fiers couldn't work his way past the fourth inning, continuing the trend that he has shown this season of not being able to work deep into ballgames. Even without tremendous numbers, Fiers figures to remain a factor in a Houston pitching staff that is currently eighth in baseball in ERA.
