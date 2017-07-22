Fiers (7-4) allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Orioles.

Fiers had a five-run lead before the third inning and easily coasted to his seventh victory of the season. He's allowed more than two runs in an outing just twice over his last nine starts to lower his ERA from 4.84 to 3.59, and in the process, he's become a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.