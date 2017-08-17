Fiers (7-8) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters during Thursday's loss to Arizona.

Fiers has now allowed 23 runs through 25.2 innings over his past five starts to balloon his ratios up to a 4.32 ERA and 1.34 WHIP for the campaign. Fiers still owns an 8.8 K/9 and pitching for a contender should help him remain relevant in the wins column down the stretch. However, considering his current form, he's definitely difficult to rely on start in, start out in the majority of fantasy settings. Fiers lines up to face the Nationals at Minute Maid Park in his next start.