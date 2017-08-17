Astros' Mike Fiers: Fans seven in losing cause
Fiers (7-8) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters during Thursday's loss to Arizona.
Fiers has now allowed 23 runs through 25.2 innings over his past five starts to balloon his ratios up to a 4.32 ERA and 1.34 WHIP for the campaign. Fiers still owns an 8.8 K/9 and pitching for a contender should help him remain relevant in the wins column down the stretch. However, considering his current form, he's definitely difficult to rely on start in, start out in the majority of fantasy settings. Fiers lines up to face the Nationals at Minute Maid Park in his next start.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...