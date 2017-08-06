Fiers allowed five runs -- four earned -- on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.

Fiers hasn't collected a victory in any of his past three starts and has surrendered 14 runs over 16.1 innings during that win drought. He still sports a serviceable 4.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 for the year, and pitching for a contender also boosts his fantasy upside. Fiers lines up to face the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington next.