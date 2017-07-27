Fiers (7-5) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over four innings in Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Phillies.

It's been a while since Fiers turned in a poor effort, but this one comes just days before manager A.J. Hinch will decide which starting pitcher will be removed from the current rotation to make room for a returning Dallas Keuchel (neck). The decision is expected to come down to Fiers or Brad Peacock, with Peacock's successful experience as a reliever earlier this season possibly being the deciding factor.

