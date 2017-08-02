Astros' Mike Fiers: Loses second straight
Fiers allowed six runs on eight hits, three walks, a hit batsman and two wild pitches in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Fiers struggled early on for a second consecutive start, putting the Astros in a hole out of which which they couldn't climb. Overcoming early deficits has been a trademark of the Houston offense, but some holes are just too big, such as Tuesday when the Astros were five runs in arrears after just three innings. Fiers drags a 7.84 ERA over the last two starts into his next outing Sunday at home against the Blue Jays.
