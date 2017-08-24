Astros' Mike Fiers: Stifles Nationals on Wednesday
Fiers (8-8) held the Nationals to one run on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts over seven innings to even his record with a win Wednesday.
Fiers gave up the game's first run in the third inning, but eventually came out on top in what ended as a decisive 6-1 victory. While his 4.17 ERA leaves much to be desired, Fiers has contributed in the strikeout department with an 8.79 K/9 and is always in contention for wins with the top-ranked Houston offense backing him. He'll look to build on this result Tuesday against the Rangers.
