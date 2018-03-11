The Astros reassigned Hauschild to their minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old broke camp with the Rangers in 2017 as a Rule 5 selection, but didn't stick around in the big leagues for long after yielding 10 runs on 14 hits and two walks over just eight innings. That showing coupled with his mediocre numbers at Triple-A Fresno upon being returned to the Astros likely prevented Hauschild from gaining serious consideration for an Opening Day bullpen gig with Houston this spring.