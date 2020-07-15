site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-myles-straw-absent-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Myles Straw: Absent Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Straw was unable to participate in Tuesday's workout while awaiting COVID-19 test results, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Barring a positive result, Straw is expected to be part of the Astros' 30-man active roster on Opening Day next week.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 10 min read
• 3 min read
• 10 min read
• 2 min read
• 2 min read
• 44 min read