Straw will be given the opportunity to become the starting center fielder, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.

With George Springer now in Toronto, the Astros need to fill a huge gap in the lineup. Not only was Springer the starting center fielder, he was Houston's leadoff batter. Entering training camp, the center field job is Straw's to lose, and he could be in the mix as a leadoff hitter. The 26-year-old batted atop the order five times in 2020, and old-school manager Dusty Baker may want a traditional speedster like Straw batting first.