Straw went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 13-3 loss to the Orioles.

Straw saw an end to his seven-game hitting streak, but he extended an on-base streak to 10 games and has inched up to a .349 OBP. Being better at getting on base was a goal he set for himself in spring training, and he's succeeded on that front. The other aim -- 50 steals -- will be harder to reach. He's stolen 12 bases thus far, but Straw appears to be striving for that lofty objective. He's attempted four steals in the last five games.

