Straw is starting in center field and leading off in Sunday's intrasquad game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He had been absent from camp for almost a week as he awaited the results of a COVID-19 test, but he presumably tested negative and is back in game action. Straw should serve in a super utility role this season and could be a solid source of steals, batting average and on-base percentage on a part-time basis.