Straw was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Straw is back with the Astros after spending the minimum 10 days in the minors. The 24-year-old, who is slashing .233/.353/.291 with seven stolen bases in 43 games with the big club this season, will likely serve as a bench bat and pinch runner for the stretch run.

More News
Our Latest Stories